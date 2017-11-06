Press here to Skip to the main content
Anthem law requires balance

November 06, 2017

The Government will seek to balance the intent of the national anthem law with Hong Kong's common law system, Secretary of Justice Rimsky Yuen says.

 

The National People's Congress Standing Committee decided on November 4 to add the National Anthem Law to Annex III of the Basic Law.

 

Speaking to the media today before departing for a duty visit to Kuala Lumpur, Mr Yuen said a balance must be achieved between the legislative intent as well as the objective of enacting a national anthem law in Hong Kong and the common law system applied in the city.

 

He said it is impossible to list every scenario which may be in breach of the national anthem legislation.

 

As long as the law's principle is clear, people will know how to behave, he added.

 

Mr Yuen said the Government will garner public views on the matter.



