No LegCo delay urged

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung has called on legislators not to stall an on-going debate in the Legislative Council by filibustering.

Lawmakers are discussing a move to amend the council’s Rules of Procedure, aiming to curb future filibustering.

Mr Cheung said such action by some legislators has resulted in delaying the handling of Government bills.

The administration is considering withholding the Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill until the council’s discussion on amending the Rules of Procedure has been completed, he added.

Mr Cheung said he hopes the pro-establishment camp and the pan-democratic camp can reach a consensus on the amendment as soon as possible.