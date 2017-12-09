CE to visit Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam will pay a duty visit to Beijing from December 13 to 15 to meet state leaders and brief them on Hong Kong's economic, social and political developments.

She will also sign, on behalf of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, an arrangement with the National Development & Reform Commission on advancing Hong Kong's participation in and contribution to the Belt & Road Initiative.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and Director of the Chief Executive's Office Chan Kwok-ki will also join the visit.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be Acting Chief Executive during Mrs Lam's absence, while Under Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Andy Chan will be Acting Secretary during Mr Nip's absence.