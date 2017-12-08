Gov’t to build a better future

The Government will enhance Hong Kong’s uniqueness and boost ties with the Mainland and overseas to develop a better future for the people.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement at the Hong Kong Economic Summit 2018 today, saying the administration has to be proactive despite the strong local economy and favourable global economic conditions.

She said the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link and the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point will open in the coming year and half, boosting Hong Kong's connectivity with the Mainland.

Mrs Lam added she will sign a bilateral agreement on the Belt & Road Initiative with the National Development & Reform Commission next week at the earliest to outline the areas that Hong Kong can contribute to in the initiative.

Noting she has conducted five official overseas visits since assuming office, she said she will strive to strengthen Hong Kong's external links and sign more bilateral or multilateral agreements.

The Government will also boost local traditional industries, develop new industries, improve the business environment, enhance the public's living standard and build a better future for residents, she added.