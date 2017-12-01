CS concludes Beijing visit

National growth: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (right) meets Director General of the National Development & Reform Commission's Department of Regional Economy Guo Lanfeng in Beijing.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung concluded his Beijing visit today by calling on the National Development & Reform Commission.

He met the Director General of the commission's Department of Regional Economy Guo Lanfeng to discuss Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development.

Mr Cheung said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government attaches much weight to seizing the unprecedented opportunities arising from both initiatives, adding it will leverage Hong Kong's strengths, particularly in areas such as finance and investment, professional services and infrastructure, to complement the country's development.

He met Director of the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office Zhang Xiaoming yesterday.

Mr Zhang praised the HKSAR Government's performance and fully affirmed its work in recent months.

He added other Mainland officials also showed strong support for Hong Kong's development, particularly its involvement in the Belt & Road Initiative and the bay area development.

On the consensus reached on extending paternity leave from three to five days, Mr Cheung said he was glad about the Labour Advisory Board's decision.

He said the Government will seek advice from the Legislative Council Manpower Panel and draft a bill for LegCo's scrutiny so the new leave policy can be implemented as soon as possible.