Paul Chan concludes Beijing visit

Asset management: Financial Secretary Paul Chan (right) meets Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission Wang Wenbin in Beijing.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan called on the National Development & Reform Commission, the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council and the China Securities Regulatory Commission before concluding his Beijing visit today.

Mr Chan met Director General of the National Development & Reform Commission's Regional Economy Department Guo Lanfeng to discuss Hong Kong's participation in the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

He then had meetings with Vice Chairman of the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission Wang Wenbin and Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission Liu Shiyu.

Mr Chan discussed initiatives to further promote mutual capital market access between Hong Kong and the Mainland.

He said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to promoting market development while simultaneously strengthening financial regulation to enhance the competitiveness of the city's financial markets.