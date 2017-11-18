Feb target for XRL process

The Government hopes the three-step process in proceeding with the work to implement clearance procedures for the Hong Kong section of Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link will be completed in February.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam made the statement in a press conference held today after signing a co-operation agreement between Hong Kong and the Mainland for the co-location arrangement at the West Kowloon Station of the XRL.

With the formal launch of the three-step process today, Mrs Lam said the National People's Congress Standing Committee will discuss the co-operation agreement at its December meeting.

Once the committee approves the agreement, legislation will be formulated and implemented in Hong Kong.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said time is very tight to meet the target of the commissioning the XRL Hong Kong section in the third quarter of next year.

He noted several issues are still being discussed with the Mainland railway company, including service frequency, safety inspection, budget, train maintenance and a visitor ticket discount.