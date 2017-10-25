CE hopes for swift XRL support

Chief Executive Carrie Lam hopes the Legislative Council will finish discussion on the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link as soon as possible.

Mrs Lam made the statement today after the Government submitted to LegCo the non-binding motion on the XRL co-location arrangement.

However, the XRL discussion was delayed after pan-democratic legislators raised another motion.

Speaking to the media after visiting a Wong Tai Sin kindergarten, Mrs Lam said she respects LegCo's Rules of Procedure.

She added she expects the XRL motion to be approved after at least two meetings.

Debate on the Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill 2017 was postponed so the XRL motion could be discussed.

Mrs Lam said today's filibustering proved it was the right decision to rearrange LegCo's agenda.