CE signs XRL deal

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has signed a co-operation agreement between Hong Kong and the Mainland for the co-location arrangement at the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.



She signed the deal with Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui today, signifying the formal launch of the three-step process in proceeding with the work to implement clearance procedures for the Hong Kong section of the XRL.

The signing marks the first step in taking forward the tasks of the co-location arrangement pursuant to the three-step process.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Mainland will jointly seek a decision by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress approving and endorsing the co-operation arrangement, and then start the local legislative process.

Both sides seek to meet the target of implementing the co-location arrangement at West Kowloon Station upon the commissioning of the XRL Hong Kong section in the third quarter of next year.

Mrs Lam said as a cross-boundary high-speed rail, efficient and time-saving clearance procedures are essential to realising the full potential of the XRL in terms of speed and convenience.

She said implementing the co-location arrangement at West Kowloon Station will enable passengers to travel between different destinations across the country with ease and convenience, and allow Hong Kong to provide a direct high-speed rail service to an increasing number of Mainland cities.

This will fully unleash the transport, social and economic benefits of the Hong Kong Section of the XRL, she noted.

"The HKSAR Government will carefully consider the views of different sectors of the Hong Kong community including members of the Legislative Council, and take appropriate follow-up action as we proceed with the work of the co-location arrangement with a view to implementing the relevant clearance procedures at the West Kowloon Station in a timely manner."

Click here for the arrangement's key content.