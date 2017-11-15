Passage of XRL plan welcomed

Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen has welcomed the Legislative Council's passing of the non-binding motion on the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

Mr Yuen told the media today the move will allow the Government to continue its work on the co-location arrangement.

It will endeavour to sign a co-operation arrangement with the Mainland and get it endorsed by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress by the end of this year.

He hopes local legislation on the matter can be finalised before LegCo's summer recess next year.

Secretary for Security John Lee said the link will be designed to ensure passenger safety.

The Security Bureau will set up task forces with Mainland authorities to discuss the preparation of daily operations and contingency plans for emergencies, Mr Lee added.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said the link's Hong Kong section is 97% complete and the remaining works will be expedited.

The Government will discuss details, such as operational arrangements and fares, with the Mass Transit Railway Corporation and the Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation, Mr Chan added.