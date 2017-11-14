CE confident on XRL passage

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she is confident the Legislative Council will pass the non-binding motion on the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link tomorrow.

Speaking before attending an Executive Council meeting today, Mrs Lam said as debate on the motion has ended, she believes it will be passed swiftly after officials give their responses.

She urged pan-democratic lawmakers to support the motion and not cause unnecessary delays.

The co-location arrangement is pragmatic and has been widely supported by the community, she added.

"So I am pretty confident that the Government motion should be voted on and hopefully passed in the coming Legislative Council meeting. So with that, we will have the good basis to commence the three-step process in leading to the commissioning of the high-speed rail by the third quarter of next year."