CE hopeful on XRL backing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she is hopeful and confident the Legislative Council will pass the non-binding motion on the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link at its November 15 meeting.

Speaking to the media after attending an event today, Mrs Lam said she expects the debate on the issue will conclude on that day, adding the Government will trigger the three-step process to implement the co-location arrangement once the motion is passed.

Mrs Lam expressed disappointment the debate has been stalled by filibustering.

"I feel very sad, very disappointed and very frustrated as many members in society have told me they are very hopeful about this term of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

"They really want us to do a lot of things for the people of Hong Kong. And hence in my maiden Policy Address I have outlined no less than 200 initiatives that we want to pursue. Many of these initiatives will require funding approval by the Legislative Council, or amendments to legislation to be approved by the Legislative Council."

The Government is confident the rail link will start running in the third quarter of next year, she added.