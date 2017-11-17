XRL arrangement to be signed

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region will sign a co-operation arrangement with the Mainland tomorrow for implementing the co-location plan at the West Kowloon Station of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link.

The co-operation arrangement will be signed by Chief Executive Carrie Lam and Guangdong Governor Ma Xingrui in Hong Kong, to formally start the three-step process to implement Hong Kong and Mainland customs, immigration, quarantine and other procedures at West Kowloon Station.

The HKSAR Government and the Mainland will then jointly seek an endorsement of the arrangement by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, followed by the commencement of the local legislative process to ensure the timely implementation of the co-location plan.

There has been widespread discussion in the Hong Kong community about the plan, including the passing of a non-binding motion at the Legislative Council on November 15 that supports the co-location arrangement.