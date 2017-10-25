XRL has long-term value

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan has called on lawmakers to support the motion on the co-location arrangement for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, saying it has long-term value.

The Government submitted the non-binding motion to the Legislative Council today.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Chan said the XRL's long-term value and contribution should not be overlooked.

Connecting with the 20,000km national high-speed rail network, he said the XRL will enlarge Hong Kong people's sphere of life and opportunities.

Mr Chan urged legislators to support the motion so the Government can continue its work on the co-location arrangement.

He added that less than a year remains until the targeted opening date of the XRL's Hong Kong section, so the time frame is very tight.