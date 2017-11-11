CE wraps up APEC meeting

Chief Executive Carrie Lam held in-depth discussions with economic leaders at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 2017 Economic Leaders' Meeting in Da Nang, Vietnam, today.

They discussed various topics such as ways to consolidate and sustain global economic growth, deal with the challenges of a digital economy, and ensure inclusive development.

Noting Hong Kong is a staunch supporter of free trade, Mrs Lam said the city will also implement effective policy to ensure people from all walks of life can share the benefits of free trade and economic growth.

She said Hong Kong believes that a strong and rule-based multilateral trading system is a cornerstone of the global economy.

With Hong Kong serving as one of the vice chairs in the upcoming 11th World Trade Organisation Ministerial Conference, she said the event will be crucial in promoting free trade globally and she hoped all members will strive to reach a consensus.

Mrs Lam added the Hong Kong-Association of Southeast Asian Nations Free Trade Agreement will be signed tomorrow, and she thanked ASEAN members for their support.

She mentioned that she spoke to Australia’s Prime Minister and expressed hope the discussion of a free trade agreement between Hong Kong and Australia will be wrapped up soon.

At the summit, Mrs Lam also met the prime ministers of Vietnam and Thailand.

During a break at the meeting, Mrs Lam met Korea’s President Moon Jae-in, expressing hope that the Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office in Seoul could be set up as soon as possible, to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two places.