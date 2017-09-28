CE meets Wang Zhimin

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Wang Zhimin, the new Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Welcoming Mr Wang to Government House, Mrs Lam said she believes under his leadership the liaison office will support the HKSAR Government's work in accordance with the Basic Law and "one country, two systems" to help maintain and contribute to Hong Kong's prosperity and stability.

Noting the country's economic development, its opening up policy, the Belt & Road Initiative and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area development present Hong Kong with tremendous opportunities, Mrs Lam said she hopes the liaison office continues to promote co-operation between Hong Kong and the Mainland to enable the city to give full play to its unique advantages and boost developments in various areas.

She thanked Mr Wang for his support for Hong Kong's young people, and said she looks forward to joining him to explore opportunities and provide assistance for Hong Kong youths who want to study and join internship programmes on the Mainland to develop their careers.