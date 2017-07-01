President meets new CE

President Xi Jinping met new Chief Executive Carrie Lam after attending the inaugural ceremony of the fifth term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government this morning.

Mr Xi said he believes Mrs Lam will fulfil the mandate from the Central Government and the Hong Kong community to help the city reach greater heights.

Mrs Lam thanked the President for coming to Hong Kong, with his visit reflecting the support of the Central Government.

Mr Xi then met members of the executive branch, legislature and judiciary.

They included the Court of Final Appeal Chief Justice, Principal Officials of the new Government, the Legislative Council President, Executive Council new non-official members, and Permanent Secretaries.

Mr Xi said it is important for them to uphold national sovereignty, with the "one country, two systems" policy a pioneering initiative without precedent.

In light of the city’s complicated social and political environment, he acknowledged being a Hong Kong government official is no easy task.

He urged attendees to address economic and livelihood issues, to strengthen national historical and cultural education, and to combat forces advocating Hong Kong independence.

Mr Xi also highlighted the importance of maintaining a unified governing team and building up a good relationship between the executive arm and the legislature to ensure smooth and efficient law-based governance.