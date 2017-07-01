New HKSAR Gov't sworn in

President Xi Jinping swore in Chief Executive Carrie Lam and the new lineup of Principal Officials at the fifth term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government inauguration ceremony at the Convention & Exhibition Centre today.

The Chief Executive then swore in Executive Council members.

About 2,000 guests attended the ceremony, including Central Government representatives, members of the Executive and Legislative councils, Hong Kong deputies to the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, political and economic figures, personalities from social circles, senior executives of Hong Kong-based Chinese enterprises, and the foreign diplomatic corps.