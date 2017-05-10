CE to speak at Belt-Road forum

Chief Executive CY Leung will speak at the financial connectivity session of the Belt & Road Forum for International Co-operation in Beijing on May 14.

He will attend the forum's opening ceremony and the high-level conference in the morning.

He is leading a delegation to attend the forum from May 13 to May 15.

He will be accompanied by Financial Secretary Paul Chan, Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung, Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury Prof KC Chan, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Gregory So and Commissioner for Belt & Road Yvonne Choi.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung will be the Acting Chief Executive during Mr Leung's absence.