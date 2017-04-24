Labour chief meets Cambodian official

Labour liaison: Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui (second left) and Commissioner for Labour Carlson Chan (right) meet Cambodian Minister of Labour & Vocational Training Dr Ith Samheng (second right) and Cambodian Consul-General Phan Peuv.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui met Cambodian Minister of Labour & Vocational Training Dr Ith Samheng in Hong Kong today.

They discussed labour policies, the development of human capital, and how to foster co-operation between Hong Kong and Cambodia under the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mr Sui said: "Following the Immigration Department's earlier announcement on relaxation of visa requirements for nationals of Cambodia from March 2017 onward, nationals of Cambodia may apply to enter Hong Kong for employment under different schemes, or for investment, training and study. For those who are interested to work as domestic helpers in Hong Kong, we see plenty of opportunities available here."

Dr Ith was briefed on the policy background, labour protection and support services for foreign domestic helpers in Hong Kong.

He was also informed about regulations on employment agencies in the city.