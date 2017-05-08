CE to attend Belt-Road forum

Chief Executive CY Leung will lead a delegation to attend the Belt & Road Forum for International Co-operation in Beijing on May 14 and 15.

Mr Leung will give a talk on financial connectivity at the forum.

The delegation comprises senior officials and representatives from the financial sector, chambers of commerce and professional institutes.

They will attend the opening ceremony, the high-level conference and various thematic sessions.

To promote the Belt & Road Initiative, the Government today launched a video and a booklet to outline Hong Kong's participation in Belt & Road projects.