Philip Yung attends ASEAN forum

Permanent Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development (Commerce, Industry & Tourism) Philip Yung attended the Ministerial Roundtable of the 14th ASEAN Leadership Forum in Manila today.

Mr Yung provided an update on Hong Kong-ASEAN relations at the meeting.

He said Hong Kong will facilitate and participate in the Belt & Road Initiative as part of the efforts to strengthen Hong Kong's ties with ASEAN countries.

"Hong Kong has been keen in building on our close partnership with ASEAN. Bilateral merchandise trade value between Hong Kong and ASEAN grew by a cumulative 72% over the past 10 years, reaching US$107 billion in 2016, which accounts for 11% of Hong Kong's total trade," Mr Yung said.

"ASEAN, being in the critical gateway for the Belt & Road Initiative, will be a key player in the initiative."



He said Hong Kong is well-placed to play the facilitating role, with its deep pool of talented professionals and the experience of doing business in Mainland China.

The free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between Hong Kong and ASEAN have reached the final stage.

"The two sides are working towards the objectives of concluding the FTA negotiation shortly and signing the agreement within this year, so businessmen and investors of the 11 parties can reap the benefits as soon as possible."

To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the HKSAR Government hosted a luncheon and a closing dinner for participants of the ASEAN Leadership Forum.

Speaking at the event, Mr Yung highlighted the achievements Hong Kong has made in the past 20 years and the enormous prospects lying ahead.



Mr Yung also paid a courtesy call on the Economic & Commercial Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy Jin Yuan, and met with committee members of the Hong Kong Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines.