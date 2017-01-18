Policy Address shows housing efforts

Chief Executive CY Leung says his 2017 Policy Address has set out what the Government has achieved in increasing housing supply in the short, medium and long term.

Speaking at the press conference on the 2017 Policy Address today, Mr Leung said the projected supply for first-hand residential flats in the coming three to four years is 94,000 units, representing an increase of 45% compared to the number when he took office.

He said this is thanks to the Government's hard work.

He said the process of increasing land supply is a long one. It takes over four years even if no changes are needed on the outline zoning plan, and it takes another 18 months if the plan needs to be amended.

The Policy Address suggested more land with high ecological value be incorporated into country parks while a small proportion of land on the periphery of country parks with low ecological value could be allocated for public housing or elderly homes.

Mr Leung said the suggestion is worth considering because it could help ease the housing problem for low-income groups.

The proposal to enhance the financial arrangement of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority is necessary for the development of other facilities in the district such as hotels.

He added that as a public body, the authority should be accountable to the public and work under public scrutiny, especially when dealing with the private sector.

Mr Leung said the proposal to progressively abolish the “offsetting” of Mandatory Provident Fund contributions is a viable option for employers and employees.

He said concrete measures are expected to be put forward before the end of the current Government term and he hopes people will support it.