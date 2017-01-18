$20b for venue development

Chief Executive CY Leung announced today he will spend $20 billion to build new, and revamp existing, sports and recreation facilities.

Delivering his 2017 Policy Address today, Mr Leung said the money will be spent in the next five years to launch 26 projects for the new and existing sports and recreation facilities.

The projects involve 54 venues, including soccer pitches, swimming pools, bowling greens and tennis courts.

Mr Leung said the Government plans to expand the uses of Wan Chai Sports Ground in 2019 at the earliest.

"Apart from convention and exhibition venues, the development proposal will comprise trendy and novel recreation and sports facilities, as well as other necessary community facilities for the district, with a view to optimising land use," he said.

The Trade Development Council will conduct a feasibility study on the proposal.

The Wan Chai District Council and other stakeholders will also be consulted.

Mr Leung said $1 billion will be injected into the Elite Athletes Development Fund to boost Hong Kong Sports Institute’s efforts in nurturing elite athletes.

The West Kowloon Cultural District will set about developing the Hong Kong Palace Museum to make the district more attractive to locals and visitors from the Mainland and overseas.