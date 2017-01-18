Healthy commuting to be encouraged

The Government will promote a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly environment to encourage people to be more active and rely less on motorised transport.

Delivering his 2017 Policy Address today, Chief Executive CY Leung said the Government will work with stakeholders to promote new "Walk in HK" measures and select two areas for a pilot study to test innovative ideas for a comfortable walking environment.

To promote a green community, the Government will continue to create a bicycle-friendly environment in new towns and new development areas, and extend the cycle track network within the open spaces of the Kai Tak Development Area to about 13km to link up major attractions.

For the long-term development of the northwest New Territories, and to enhance the road network connecting to the airport and cope with the long-term development of Lantau Island, the Government will start a feasibility study on Route 11 as soon as possible.

The Central Kowloon Route will be constructed to link Yau Ma Tei with Kowloon Bay and the Kai Tak Development Area to reduce the journey time between west Kowloon and Kowloon Bay during rush hours.

The Government is pressing ahead with the works for the Hong Kong Boundary Crossing Facilities and the Hong Kong Link Road which will connect with the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, and is discussing with Mainland and Macau authorities cross-boundary transport arrangements.

The Government will take forward preparations for connecting the Hong Kong section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link with the national high-speed rail network, with a view to accomplishing the targeted commissioning of service in the third quarter of next year.

Mr Leung added the Government will release a report in the middle of this year on the Public Transport Strategy Study which examines the positioning of public transport services other than railway.

It includes the recommendation of increasing the maximum seating capacity of minibuses and exploring ways to enhance personalised and point-to-point transport services.

To alleviate road traffic congestion, a multi-pronged approach has been adopted, including a study on an Electronic Road Pricing Pilot Scheme in Central and its adjacent areas, and launching a parking space policy review.

"To combat illegal parking, apart from the Police's continued effort to strengthen enforcement actions against congestion-related traffic offences, we plan to introduce into the Legislative Council, during the first quarter of this year, legislative amendments to raise the fixed penalty charges for congestion-related traffic offences," he added.