Clean energy to replace coal

Chief Executive CY Leung has outlined plans to combat climate change by updating infrastructure design standards and substituting most coal-produced electricity with cleaner energy by 2030.

Delivering his 2017 Policy Address today, Mr Leung said he aims to reduce the carbon intensity in Hong Kong from the 2005 level by 65-70% by 2030.

The Working Group on Infrastructure under Climate Change has been established to co-ordinate cross-departmental efforts to combat climate change.

The group will review and update infrastructure design standards.

To replace most of the electricity generated from coal-fired plants with cleaner energy by 2030, Mr Leung said the Government will study how to expand energy saving measures and renewable energy generation when negotiating the new Scheme of Control Agreements with the power companies.

"The Government has completed energy audits of over 200 government buildings, and will earmark at least $500 million to gradually achieve the targets of energy saving in government buildings," Mr Leung said.

Mr Leung added the Government will implement the first Biodiversity Strategy & Action Plan for Hong Kong to boost biodiversity.

The Government is implementing quantity-based municipal solid waste charging.

With backing from the Environment & Conservation Fund, community projects have been launched to prepare the public for waste charging.

The bill will be tabled in the current legislative year.

Mr Leung added new construction waste charges will take effect in April.

"The Government is preparing the legislation required to mandate the use of a global positioning system on construction waste collection vehicles to combat illegal disposal of construction waste," he said.

Mr Leung added a pilot scheme will be launched to boost food waste recycling.

There will be separation for food waste from wet markets and cooked food centres managed by the Food & Environmental Hygiene Department, as well as wet markets and shopping malls managed by the Hong Kong Housing Authority.

The separated food waste will be delivered to the upcoming Organic Waste Treatment Facilities for treatment.