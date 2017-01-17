CE backs appointments

Chief Executive CY Leung says Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung and Financial Secretary Paul Chan have shown their capabilities in their previous posts.

Speaking to the media before today's Executive Council meeting, Mr Leung said Mr Cheung, as Secretary for Labour & Welfare, tabled policies on poverty alleviation and elderly care.

He said Mr Chan, as Secretary for Development, helped increase land supply, adding the projected private flat supply for the coming three to four years is 93,000 units.

That is more than 40% higher than four years ago, before the current-term administration took office, Mr Leung said.