Kevin Yeung visits North District

School places: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (left) chats with parents at the HHCKLA Buddhist Wisdom Primary School in Sheung Shui.

School places: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (left) chats with parents at the HHCKLA Buddhist Wisdom Primary School in Sheung Shui.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited North District today to meet district councillors and residents.

He met North District Council Chairman So Sai-chi and other council members to discuss school allocation, supply of and demand for school places, and support for students.

He then visited HHCKLA Buddhist Wisdom Primary School in Sheung Shui to meet students participating in the 333 Learning Companion Leadership Program.

Funded by the We R Family Foundation, the programme provides homework guidance and value-added lessons for primary school students from needy families.

Mr Yeung hailed the concerted efforts of the Government, schools, community organisations and the public for helping students develop a positive attitude to life.