CS visits North District

Site inspection: Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung (centre) inspects the construction progress of the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung visited North District today to inspect its infrastructure projects.

After meeting District Councillors, Mr Cheung was briefed on the development of the Lok Ma Chau Loop at the Lok Ma Chau Police Station which overlooks the site.

The site will be developed into the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park.

He then visited the construction site of the Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point to inspect its development progress.

He said the new checkpoint and its connecting road will link up the Fanling Highway with the Shenzhen Eastern Corridor, providing access to eastern Guangdong, Fujian and Jiangxi.

He added the project will facilitate regional co-operation and ease the heavy use of the Man Kam To and Sha Tau Kok control points.