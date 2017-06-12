KS Wong conducts home visits

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today visited elderly and needy families in North District as part of the Celebrations for All project.

Mr Wong distributed gift packs to them to share the joy of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Launching the home visit programme for the district, he thanked 23 participating organisations and local groups as well as their volunteers for joining the event.

Mr Wong was accompanied by Permanent Secretary for the Environment Donald Tong, Under Secretary for the Environment Christine Loh and North District Councillors on the home visits.