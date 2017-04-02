Industrial accident prevention strengthened

The Labour Department has strengthened law enforcement, inspections on construction sites and workplace safety promotion campaigns to prevent industrial accidents.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui made the statement to the media today, saying the department is investigating the recent fatal industrial accident at the construction site of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

"We will see whether there should be improvement measures, and whether prosecution should be made. The Labour Department is liaising with various parties with a view to conducting a service-wide campaign to raise the overall awareness of the industry, especially in terms of working at height."