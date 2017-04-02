Press here to Skip to the main content
Industrial accident prevention strengthened

April 02, 2017

The Labour Department has strengthened law enforcement, inspections on construction sites and workplace safety promotion campaigns to prevent industrial accidents.

 

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui made the statement to the media today, saying the department is investigating the recent fatal industrial accident at the construction site of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

 

 "We will see whether there should be improvement measures, and whether prosecution should be made. The Labour Department is liaising with various parties with a view to conducting a service-wide campaign to raise the overall awareness of the industry, especially in terms of working at height."

 



