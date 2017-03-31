Labour chief concerned about fatal accident

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Stephen Sui has expressed concern over the fatal industrial accident on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

Speaking to the media last night, Mr Sui said the Labour Department attaches great importance to industrial safety and has launched an investigation into the accident.

He said legal action will be taken for any violation of the Occupational Safety & Health Ordinance.

"We have grave concerns towards the recurrence of such incidents. The Commissioner for Labour has recently contacted the industry and discussed with them measures in strengthening occupational safety, and is considering launching a campaign to raise the awareness of the industry in terms of occupational safety, especially about working at height."