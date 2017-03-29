Fatal accident inquiry launched

The Labour Department has launched an investigation into a fatal industrial accident on the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge.

A platform collapsed today, dropping three workers into the sea.

One worker was confirmed dead, another was injured while the third is missing.

The department said it is investigating on-site and will issue suspension notices to the contractor.

It will identify the cause of the accident, ascertain liability and recommend improvements.

It said it will initiate prosecution measures if any violation of work-safety legislation is found.

The department will also assist family members of the victims.

The Highways Department is co-operating in the investigation.