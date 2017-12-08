John Lee visits Southern District

Social services: Secretary for Security John Lee chats with a tutorial student at the Caritas Community Centre - Aberdeen.

Secretary for Security John Lee today visited Southern District to inspect community facilities.

Mr Lee first met District Councillors to discuss local affairs including law and order issues.

He then toured the Caritas Community Centre - Aberdeen which serves grassroots families, youngsters, single elders, ethnic minorities and new Mainland arrivals.

Mr Lee concluded his visit by inspecting the centre's Gato House which is subsidised by the Beat Drugs Fund to improve the mental health and life skills of drug abusers and rehabilitees.