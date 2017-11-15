FS visits Stanley, Aberdeen

Financial Secretary Paul Chan visited Stanley Market today and met students and the elderly in Aberdeen.

He visited shops and a restaurant in Stanley Market to learn more about the business environment and tourism in the area.

He said the tourism industry contributes significantly to Hong Kong's economy as it makes up 5% of GDP and employs about 270,000 people. It also drives the growth of related sectors, including the retail, hotel and catering industries.

The Government is focused on attracting more high-yield overnight visitors to support the sustained development of the tourism industry.

Mr Chan said: "At a high-level co-ordinating meeting in October, I have directed bureaus and departments to drive the implementation of various tourism-related measures through closer co-operation and co-ordination."

He then visited Pui Tak Canossian College to meet students and people attending Elder Academy activities in the school.

Mr Chan said he was pleased to learn the elderly could acquire new skills or knowledge through the academy, while students could interact with them and promote intergenerational harmony.

He concluded his visit by meeting Southern District Councillors to discuss local issues.