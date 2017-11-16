Security chief visits Wong Tai Sin

Elderly engagement: Secretary for Security John Lee (back row, centre) visits the Kowloon City Baptist Church Neighbourhood Elderly Centre (Lok Fu).

Secretary for Security John Lee visited Wong Tai Sin today to learn about its law and order situation and people's livelihood, and to tour an elderly centre.

He attended a District Fight Crime Committee meeting to discuss combating cyber and telephone deception, and drug-related crime.

During the meeting several committee members commended the Police for its work in the district.

Mr Lee also toured the Kowloon City Baptist Church Neighbourhood Elderly Centre (Lok Fu), chatted with senior citizens there and reminded them to stay vigilant against scams.

Concluding his visit, Mr Lee met Wong Tai Sin District Councillors to discuss people's livelihood and local development.