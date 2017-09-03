Fire officers deal with 700 calls

Fully equipped: Regular training and professional gear allow fire officers to deal with a host of emergency scenarios.

Mission debrief: Kwun Tong Fire Station Officer Poon Sung-fong (right) retraces the rescue operation in Ma Wan Village.

The Fire Services Department received more than 700 emergency calls on August 23, seven times more than the normal daily figure, when Typhoon Hato struck Hong Kong.

The emergencies included flooding, fallen trees and people trapped in elevators.

Many help requests came from residents in Ma Wan Village, Lei Yue Mun, who were trapped in their homes by flooding.

Firemen had to rescue more than 20 of the residents.

Kwun Tong Fire Station Officer Poon Sung-fong said reaching the residents was difficult due to knee-high flooding and large waves breaking across the access road to the village.

One family was trapped by a four-square-metre sinkhole that formed outside their front door.

Fire officers had to quickly rescue the family for fear the house might collapse.

The department urged the public to shelter in a safe place during typhoons.