Security chief visits Yunnan

Secretary for Security TK Lai met law enforcement officials in Yunnan today to discuss strengthening efforts to stop non-ethnic Chinese illegal immigrants.

While noting there is a downward trend in the number of illegal immigrants entering Hong Kong, thanks to the support of Mainland law enforcement agencies, he said the smuggling of Vietnamese people remains serious.

Half of Hong Kong's illegal immigrants are currently coming from Vietnam.

Mr Lai said, as syndicates may shift their human-smuggling activities to locations in Yunnan covering China's borders with Vietnam and Myanmar, it is crucial for the Mainland's provinces and regions to continue joint anti-smuggling efforts.