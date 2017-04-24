Press here to Skip to the main content
Eddie Ng to visit Vietnam

April 24, 2017

Secretary for Education Eddie Ng will depart on April 26 for a two-day visit to Vietnam to promote education co-operation.

 

He will meet officials from the Ministry of Education & Training in Hanoi to discuss the agreement and measures for extending the Belt & Road Scholarship to the country.

 

Mr Ng will also visit a local university and a high school, plus an apparel factory owned by a Hong Kong-based global company.

 

During his absence, Under Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung will be Acting Secretary for Education.



