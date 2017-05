Secretary for Security TK Lai will visit Yunnan and Beijing from May 17 to 23.

He will meet officials from the Yunnan Border Defence and Public Security bureaus to discuss the smuggling of non-ethnic Chinese illegal immigrants.

He will also visit border control points in the province.

In Beijing he will meet officials from the Ministry of Public Security, including the Director-General of the Narcotics Control Department and the Director-General of the Border Control Bureau.