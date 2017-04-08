Gov’t to finalise link plan in current term

The Government aims to finalise the co-location arrangements of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link within the current administration’s term.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung made the statement to reporters today, adding the Government is still discussing legal arrangements for the co-location of customs, immigration and quarantine facilities with Mainland authorities.

Prof Cheung added the Government will release the details and explain their legal foundation to the community when the arrangements are finalised.