More Express Rail talks required

The Government must hold detailed discussions with the Mainland on the co-location arrangements of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link as they involve complicated constitutional, legal and operational issues.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Prof Anthony Cheung told the Legislative Council today: "The arrangement involves many complicated constitutional, legal and operational issues. Since it must be in compliance with 'one country, two systems' and the Basic Law, as well as being operationally feasible, the Government needs to engage in lengthy, repeated and thorough studies and discussions with Mainland authorities."

He said an announcement will be made to set out its principles and legal basis as early as practicable once there are feasible recommendations for the arrangements that are mutually agreed between the Government and the Mainland.

The Government will also listen to views from different sectors of society to form a basis for the legislative process.

The construction of customs, immigration and quarantine facilities as part of the co-location at the West Kowloon Terminus is in full swing while legal arrangements for the co-location arrangement are being discussed to tie in with the target commissioning date in the third quarter of next year.