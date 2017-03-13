Further contribution to HK pledged

Chief Executive CY Leung said he is honoured to be elected a vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and he hopes to contribute to Hong Kong’s development in the new role.

Speaking to reporters in Beijing today, Mr Leung said the continuing advancement of the Mainland has brought opportunities for Hong Kong as a whole, in particular for young people’s careers and personal development.

“I hope that while we seize the many opportunities that arise, we can make contributions to the country at the same time,” he said.

He added his roles as Hong Kong’s Chief Executive and the CPPCC vice chairman are not in conflict, because the Central Government fully supports Hong Kong.

Mr Leung said at his meeting this afternoon with National People's Congress Standing Committee Chairman Zhang Dejiang, he expressed the wish to implement co-location arrangements in Hong Kong for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link, to bring out the rail’s best social and economic benefits.