Hung Lau Proposed Monument for 1 year

Historic building Hung Lau in Tuen Mun has been declared a Proposed Monument for one year, the Development Bureau announced today.

Under the declaration published in the Gazette today, the building will be subject to stringent controls under the Antiquities & Monuments Ordinance.

Any building or works to demolish, remove, obstruct, deface or interfere with the proposed monument are prohibited unless a permit is granted by the Antiquities Authority.

The Development Bureau said the declaration allows time to discuss possible preservation options with the owner, and enables the authority to consider whether the historic building should be declared a monument on a permanent basis.

Antiquities & Monuments Office staff will soon inspect the premises and assess the impact of the recent works done to it.