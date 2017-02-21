Antiquity safe from demolition

Works being undertaken near historic building Hung Lau in Tuen Mun have not affected its main structure.

The Development Bureau issued the statement today in response to media enquiries on the building's preservation.

The Antiquities Advisory Board accorded Grade 1 status to Hung Lau in 2009, which means the building is of outstanding merit and every effort should be made to preserve it if possible.

The bureau said the Government is highly concerned about works being carried out near the building recently.

It has contacted the building's owner and suggested preservation proposals be discussed.

The Buildings Department has received no demolition plan or application for Hung Lau.

Department officers have visited Hung Lau daily since February 18 and inspected the building's interior. It found no ongoing alternation or demolition works.