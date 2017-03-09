Press here to Skip to the main content
Hung Lau declared Proposed Monument

March 09, 2017

Historic building Hung Lau in Tuen Mun will be declared a Proposed Monument, the Development Bureau announced today.

 

The Government will launch the statutory procedure according to the Antiquities & Monuments Ordinance for the declaration.

 

The bureau said the Government is highly concerned about the recent works conducted near and inside the historic building.

 

The Buildings Department has issued a statutory order to the owner to stop the works.

 

With the support of the Antiquities Advisory Board, the Government will gazette the declaration of the building as a Proposed Monument as soon as possible to give it statutory protection.

 

Once a building has been declared a Proposed Monument, it will be subject to stringent controls under the Buildings Ordinance.

 

Any works to demolish, remove, deface or interfere with a Proposed Monument are prohibited unless a permit is granted by the Antiquities Authority.

 

The Proposed Monument declaration will be valid for 12 months, giving the Government more time to discuss with the building owner possible preservation options.

 

The authority will also consider whether the building should be declared a Permanent Monument.



