Anniversary events on the way

Ocean of fun: The Volvo Ocean Race Hong Kong Festival will be held from January 17 to 31 at Kai Tak Runway Park.

An attempt to break a music record, a race festival and a comics exhibition will take place in the coming weeks to celebrate the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

An attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the largest saxophone lesson will take place on December 31 at Chan Sui Kau & Chan Lam Moon Chun Square at Polytechnic University.

More than 100 teenagers, grassroots residents and disabled people, along with Polytechnic staff, students and alumni, will learn and perform the Star Wars theme on saxophone within two hours.

People who want to join the performance should bring their saxophone and register at 11am on the day. Visitors can enjoy the show at 2pm. Call 2380 7321 or 8100 3828 for enquiries.

A highlight activity of the Volvo Ocean Race Hong Kong Stopover, a free race festival will be held from January 17 to 31 at Kai Tak Runway Park, next to Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Visitors can experience sporting challenges and meet sailors competing in the race. They can also experience the race in a 3D cinema.

Seven race boats will be moored at the park for visitors to see up close.

The Volvo Ocean Race Hong Kong Festival also features stage performances, photo opportunities, food stalls and food trucks, and people can meet the race mascot.

The PLAY! Hong Kong Comix Touring Exhibition will be held from January 10 to February 1 at Comix Home Base in Wan Chai, showcasing the history and development of Hong Kong comics over the past 60 years.

Local comics artists and professionals who attended the show's September and November tour in Brussels, Helsinki and Tokyo will talk about their careers and demonstrate their drawing skills.

