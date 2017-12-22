Press here to Skip to the main content
Excess dioxins found in crab sample

December 22, 2017

The Centre for Food Safety announced today a Mainland hairy crab sample has been found to contain excessive dioxins.

 

The sample is claimed to be from an aquaculture farm in Hunan. However, the centre found the levels and composition of dioxins in the sample were different to another sample from the same aquaculture farm.

 

It believes the batch the sample came from did not originate from the Hunan aquaculture farm.

 

The centre has informed Mainland authorities of the case.

 

Hairy crabs imported from the Mainland are only released to the market upon satisfactory test results.



