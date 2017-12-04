Health control meeting held

The Hong Kong, Macau, Guangdong, Shenzhen, Zhuhai Health, Animal & Plant Quarantine & Food Safety Control Meeting was held in Hong Kong today.

Officials from the five areas discussed public health, inspection and quarantine, and food safety issues, and agreed to further strengthen exchanges and co-operation.

They also had in-depth discussions on important international and regional issues, including antimicrobial resistance, avian influenza and mosquito-borne diseases.

Addressing the meeting, Acting Secretary for Food & Health Dr Chui Tak-yi said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government launched the Hong Kong Strategy & Action Plan on Antimicrobial Resistance in July to outline ways to contain antimicrobial resistance in Hong Kong.

On the prevention and control of avian influenza, he said Hong Kong has established a stringent surveillance and control mechanism to reduce the risk of outbreaks.

The HKSAR Government will adopt further biosecurity improvement measures to enhance the immunity of local poultry, and will maintain close contact with Mainland and Macau health authorities to monitor and notify each other of the latest developments regarding mosquito-borne diseases, he added.

Meanwhile, the Food & Health Bureau and the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection & Quarantine opened an exhibition introducing the HKSAR Government's food safety measures as well as the Mainland's efforts to ensure the quality and steady supply of food to Hong Kong.