Gov't to review milk formula restriction

The Government will study the latest statistics in reviewing whether or not to lift an export restriction on powdered milk formula.

Making the statement to the media today, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the Government made it clear the restriction was not a long-term measure when it was enacted a few years ago.

“We have always been looking into the supply and also the purchasing behaviour of mothers and whether they can get milk formula in a timely manner. So I think these are regular, sort of like, evaluations. And because it is a short-term measure, looking at some of the figures we felt it is time for us to look into, in more detail, about the evaluation of the supply.

“We will also take into consideration all the comments provided by different sectors and stakeholders before we make a final decision.”

She emphasised the Government does not have any preconceived position on the issue.